2 New Healthy Eateries in Boca

Launched in Los Angeles in 2010, Pressed built its reputation (and celeb fan following) on its signature cold-pressed, vitamin-rich juices and cleanses. The brand has since expanded nationally, and its menu now includes an array of plant-based foods. Kick-start your morning with the Simple Cleanse juice (a blend of lemon, ginger, and cayenne), or go all in with the Seven-Day Simple Cleanse Program. Another popular offering is Freeze, a plant-based soft serve made from fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

After starting as a meal-delivery service feeding Florida State University students, Vale pivoted into an all-day eatery with health-conscious, sustainable-focused options that include acai bowls, poke bowls, and avocado toasts at the cold “superfood” café, build-your-own protein bowls and signature salads at the “hot food” line, and a selection of grab-and-go snacks and bakery items. Highlights include the turkey, spinach, and feta meatballs and the slow-braised ancho pulled chicken.