2 Seasonal Sweets to Try

For six days only—December 19-24—artisan donut shop The Salty in West Palm Beach will offer a trio of holiday creations that taste every bit as good as they look. Ho, ho, ho meets mmm-mmm-good with Santa’s Sugar Cookie, the base of which is a doughy, fluffy brioche ring, filled with vanilla glaze and sugar cookie batter, and crowned with sugar cookie chunks and vanilla crumble. Holiday flavors collide in the Eggnog Cinnamon Roll, stuffed with eggnog custard and topped with cream cheese glaze. And celebrate the Festival of Lights with the Strawberry Sufganiyot, The Salty’s traditional take on the popular Hanukkah treat of strawberry jam-filled donuts tossed in powdered sugar. The best part: Calories don’t count in December.

Formerly Batch Cookie Co., the newly rebranded Blueprint Cookies is offering a holiday cookie box complete with four seasonal varieties. Christmas flavor purists will appreciate the Hot Cocoa (a double-chocolate cookie with a marshmallow center and cocoa dust) and the Gingerbread Cookie Butter (a gingerbread molasses cookie topped with cookie butter and a gingerbread man). There’s also the Chai Snickerdoodle, featuring a black tea–scented sugar cookie rolled in masala-spiced sugar, and a vegan and gluten-free Coquito (which translates to “little coconut” in Spanish) that is a coconut sugar cookie rolled in spiced sugar and topped with coquito glaze. Sample these and more at Blueprint’s Boca Raton location at The Shops at Boca Center.