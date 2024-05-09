2 Ways to Support Palm Beach County Food Bank

The Palm Beach County Food Bank will partner with the National Association of Letter Association to host the Thirty-Second Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive May 11. During the event, collected food will be retrieved from local post offices and brought back to the nonprofit’s warehouse for sorting by staff and volunteers.

The food drives will aim to support the 132,000 people in Palm Beach County who are projected to be food insecure,1 in 7 of which are children. In 2023, the food bank distributed 13 million meals through its partner agencies, underscoring the nutritional needs in the region.

Then, on May 17, Palm Beach County Food Bank will launch the Second Annual Meal Build food drive. Local businesses are invited to collect food and build a structure out of donated goods. Businesses are encouraged to display their eye-catching creations at their locations between May 17 and May 31.

Last year, Suffolk Construction was recognized for their standout structure, which donated more than 4,300 cans, weighed nearly 4,000 pounds, and provided more than 3,300 meals. The display was later handed to the food bank for sorting and distribution. This year, Suffolk Construction Company, Inc. will return with new participants, Vertical Bridge of Boca Raton and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management of Palm Beach Gardens.

For more information, visit pbcfoodbank.org or call 561-670-2518 ext. 308.