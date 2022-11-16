2 Wine Bars to Try Now

Down in South County, Sixty Vines has opened at the Shops at Boca Center. Here, the wine country experience comes alive in the cuisine (think: charcuterie boards, pizzas, pastas, and more) and the bar program, which centers around wines available on tap and by the bottle. Sustainability is part of the Sixty Vines ethos; in its lifetime, each wine keg can be reused to hold roughly 1,500 bottles, and the restaurant estimates that this alone will save more than 50,000 bottles and corks from ending up in landfills during its first year of operation.

West Palm Beach wine enthusiasts now have a place to call home. In September, the Wine Tasting Room opened on Clematis Street. Using a preloaded wine card and a wine-dispensing system from Napa Technologies, visitors can sample wines from around the world as a full glass or a small pour. And, because the Wine Tasting Room is a sister property of BRK Republic—a tap room with a dog park—furry friends are also allowed inside.