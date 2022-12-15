3 Festive Libations to Indulge In

1000 North is celebrating the holidays with special cocktails, priced at $19 and available throughout December. Belly up to the bar and order the ClausMopolitan, with cranberry and lime juice, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur, all served in a glass holiday ornament and garnished with a candy cane and a rosemary sprig. Also available is The Snowbird. Inspired by the region’s temporary residents, this combination of Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum, Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut, vanilla simple syrup, muddled limes, and mint is presented in a festive glass and garnished with a pineapple leaf and baby’s breath.

Stop by Casa Caña to try the Stardust, priced at $12. Evocative of fluffy snow falls, the Stardust boasts the sweet and crisp flavors and warm hints of holiday spices, complete with Reposado Tequila, lime, star anise syrup, saffron, vanilla, and egg whites.

Finally, Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse is also offering two cocktails, the Gingerbread and the Peppermint Espresso Martini, priced at $12 and $14, respectively. Served in a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation moose mug, the Gingerbread is a mix of cinnamon bitters, demerara, ginger syrup, and RumChata, topped with Irish cream, gingerbread crumbs, and a small gingerbread man. For something a little sleeker, opt for the Peppermint Espresso Martini, made with chocolate bitters, peppermint syrup, crème de cacao, espresso, and vodka, and garnished with crushed candy canes around the rim.