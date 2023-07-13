3 Pairings to Try at The Jupiter Grill

Gulfstream Hospitality recently opened a new social hub and restaurant in North County. Spread across 8,000 square feet and featuring a waterfront covered patio, The Jupiter Grill is a modern coastal steak house that delivers delights for carnivores and pescatarians alike. At the helm is Hell’s Kitchen season nine winner Paul Niedermann, who merges his steak house background with a passion for sustainable seafood. The Jupiter Grill also boasts a 140-label wine list and extensive beer and cocktail offerings. Here, operating partner Dan Morris shares three pairings to try now.

The Dish: Angry Cashew Lobster with coconut, spicy Meyer lemon aioli, and pickled garden vegetables

The Drink: Barrel of Monks Wizard Belgium White Ale

Behind the Pairing: “The Wizard beer (ABV 5.5) is a white ale that is drinkable yet full of flavor with wheat malt. The spiciness of the yeast and tangy flavor of the malt make this a refreshing beverage and a perfect pairing that cuts through the spiciness of the sauce yet complements the flavor and butteriness of the lobster meat.”

The Dish: Lobster Bucatini with Fresno chili, pomodoro, and basil

The Drink: Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley, Oregon

Behind the Pairing: “Pinot Noir is a versatile wine that can pair well with steak or seafood. This single-vineyard wine, with notes of plum, blackberry, and cedar, pairs nicely with the deep, heavy, flavorful red sauce that a bucatini dish has to offer. [Given the] hints of heat throughout the dish and sweet lobster meat, this Pinot Noir has a vibrant finish that completes the dish.”

The Dish: Wagyu Tomahawk

The Drink: Old-Fashioned with Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, a sugar cube, and an orange peel, all smoked under glass

Behind the Pairing: “From the charred, aged barrel that Basil Hayden sits in, to the caramel notes and black pepper, this smoked classic pairs extremely well with the charred, flavorful beef that is perfectly marbled from its Wagyu heritage and rich in flavor from the long bone attached. The heat from the bourbon will cut through the fat of the rib eye.”