3 Ways to Enjoy Manatee Lagoon This Summer

Summer is on the horizon and Manatee Lagoon, the FPL Eco-Discovery Center in West Palm Beach, is ready to celebrate. Read on for three ways to have fun at the educational center this season.

Families can immerse themselves in a day of entertainment, education, and activities during this free event June 29. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can enjoy face painting, partake in a “Seagrass Walk” scavenger hunt, beach bingo, and more.

The event’s theme, “Manatee Moments,” aims to promote conservation efforts and raise awareness about the importance of protecting manatees. Learn fascinating facts about manatees in “Manatee Tales,” or participate in a “Manatee Rescue” simulation.

Wild about Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp

Now in its fifth year, this virtual summer camp program includes week-long virtual camp experiences with half-day morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts, and educational lessons hosted by educators from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, The Reef Institute, and Manatee Lagoon.

Camp sessions feature live, pre-recorded, and do-at-your-own-pace activities geared toward children ages 6 to 9, but children of all ages are welcome to register and participate. The next session takes place July 15-19.

Every other Saturday throughout the summer, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., a Manatee Master will guide guests on kid-friendly tours of Manatee Lagoon, then head into the classroom to read from a selection of books about marine life. After the story, kids will create a craft based on the day’s book. This program will launch Manatee Lagoon’s new classroom’s under-sea makeover and kids will receive a free manatee plush toy during the month of June.