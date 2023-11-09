4 Upcoming Events to Enjoy at The Square

The Square in West Palm Beach will set the scene for several upcoming events, including the Holiday Kick Off on November 11, and TGIFamily Storytime & Entertainment with Rohi’s Readery on November 17. Read on to get in on the fun.

Usher in the festive season at The Square, beginning with the annual holiday kickoff on November 11, starting at 6 p.m., with the event’s first snowfall beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Wayne “Mister Trombone” Perry will emcee the event. Highlights will include a countdown to the snowfall and lighting of The Wishing Tree, holiday performances by Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum, Inc. and the Natural Movers Foundation, and artisan market pop-ups, visits with Santa, and more.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

Make the holiday season brighter for a local family by adopting a Salvation Army Angel, beginning November 11. Visit The Greet House and pick an angel containing the wish list of a child to gift with toys and clothes.

On November 15, children of all ages are invited to learn about Indigenous Heritage Month through the sounds of drums and flutes at Rohi’s Readery. The event is free and open to the public from 10 to 11 a.m.

TGIFamily Storytime & Entertainment

Continue the celebration of Indigenous People at this enlightening evening on the lawn for the whole family on November 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. Following the theme “We Are Grateful,” the storytime will include a literacy lesson by Pranati (Pranoo) Kumar Skomra, award-winning educator and founder of Rohi’s Readery. The event is free and open to the public.