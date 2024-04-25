40 Years of SunFest

Now in its fortieth year, SunFest, the Palm Beaches’ beloved music and arts festival, will return to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront May 3-5. This year’s headliners include Nelly, Billy Idol, Shaggy, and The Fixx May 3; Yung Gravy, Cole Swindell, Bryce Vine, and The Aces May 4; and Third Eye Blind, Dashboard Confessional, Matisyahu, Boys Like Girls, and Cassadee Pope May 5.

Because SunFest is all about showing local love, the festival will partner with 1909 to present a lineup of homegrown talent through the Fresh Local Artists series, including performances by the Killbillies, Matt Corman, Seranation, Steven James, and The Lubben Brothers. Back this year are such Sunfestivities as the Creative Arts Village, showcasing an immersive arts experience and works available for purchase; the Floating Bar, featuring curated libations; and delicious bites by the likes of Coolinary and The Parched Pig, Ela Curry & Cocktails, Okeechobee Prime Barbecue, Tropical Smokehouse, and more to fuel the fun.