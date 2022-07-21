A Cinephile’s Dream at Boca Raton Museum of Art

“Art Meets Hollywood” will dazzle visitors to the Boca Raton Museum of Art through August 21. The museum premiere of Bonnie Lautenberg’s new series of digital collages features 28 diptychs, pairing scenes from famous films alongside iconic works of art.
In the works, Lautenberg channels the creative zeitgeist between filmmakers and artists during each year that she intuitively chronicles from 1928 to 2020. At the outset of the project, Lautenberg’s only rule for her experimental process was that both the film and the artwork originated within the same year.
One of the exhibition’s iconic works is the parallel between the 1957 movie Funny Face and Clyfford Still’s painting PH971. By complementing Audrey Hepburn’s bold pose with the strokes and hues of the painting, the combination seems to make perfect sense, as if they were made for each other. In another work from this series, a terrifying scene from Jaws (1975) screams above a Willem de Kooning painting that conjures blood spilling into the water below.
“Lautenberg pulls together visuals she feels speak to each other, taking us along on her colorful trip to explore how these two art forms have amazing parallels and are beautifully paired,” said Irvin Lippman, executive director of Boca Raton Museum of Art. “Through her careful considerations, she brings to life each moment in time and the spark of creativity these pairings might have shared. Lautenberg possesses a keen eye on the visual elements of humanity and culture that arise. The brilliance of these juxtapositions is how she illuminates the psychological connections between each film scene and artwork.”
The “Art Meets Hollywood” is being hosted concurrently with “Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: Cinema’s Creative Legacy.” Both shows together at the museum are a dream come true for cinephiles.
