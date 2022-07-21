A Cinephile’s Dream at Boca Raton Museum of Art

“Art Meets Hollywood” will dazzle visitors to the Boca Raton Museum of Art through August 21. The museum premiere of Bonnie Lautenberg’s new series of digital collages features 28 diptychs, pairing scenes from famous films alongside iconic works of art.

In the works, Lautenberg channels the creative zeitgeist between filmmakers and artists during each year that she intuitively chronicles from 1928 to 2020. At the outset of the project, Lautenberg’s only rule for her experimental process was that both the film and the artwork originated within the same year.