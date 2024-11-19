A Designer Dream Pops Up at CityPlace

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up Tour, the first-ever traveling luxury retail event, has landed at CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach. The eight week-long tenure only from early November to mid-January. This will be the fifth location that the Bal Harbour-based luxury shopping location has chosen to unveil its unique luxe pop-up experience.

The Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up features renowned luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany, Balmain, Golden Goose, Gianvito Rossi, Wolford, Santa Maria Novella, Assouline, Elisabetta Franchi, Etro, Lanvin, Scanlan Theodore, Monnalisa, and Addict.

The pop-up is a custom-created retail experience. Designed from modular shipping containers transformed into a lush, tropical oasis, the pop-up embodies the signature aesthetic of Bal Harbour Shops. Guests will be transported into a Zen garden-like environment, complete with palm trees, fountains, and lush greenery, all set to a soundtrack that enhances the ambiance. The pop-up will also include covered walkways with cooling fans, a retractable canopy, and The Whitman, a dining venue that seats 150 guests, offering a full bar and lounge.

For more information, visit balharbourshopspopup.com.