A Hop and a Sip

Mixologist Jules Aron crafts a carrot-centric cocktail

By
-
24-Carrot Gold cocktail. Photo by Taylor Amos for Low Proof Happy Hour
Photo by Taylor Amos for Low Proof Happy Hour

Whether it’s spring blossoms, the Passover and Easter holidays, or Earth Day celebrations, April offers many reasons to raise a glass. And with International Carrot Day falling on April 4, why not mark the occasion with this 24-Carrot Gold cocktail? It features island flavors of coconut and pineapple, with a splash of fresh-pressed carrot juice that pairs beautifully with a high-quality spiced rum to add that extra hop to your step this month. 

24-Carrot Gold

Ingredients (makes 1 serving)
2 oz. spiced rum
1 oz. coconut milk
1/2 oz. chai syrup (see recipe)
1/2 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. carrot juice
1/2 oz. pineapple juice

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or highball glass filled with fresh pebble or crushed ice. You can also batch prepare this recipe for your Easter brunch and present it in a punch bowl for easy serving.

Chai Syrup

Ingredients (makes 1 cup)
8 green cardamom pods
1/2 tsp. black peppercorns
1/2 tsp. whole cloves
2 tbsp. fresh ginger, chopped
1 cup coconut sugar
2 tbsp. black tea (or 4 tea bags)
1 cup water

Crush the cardamom pods and black peppercorns. Place the cardamom, peppercorns, and cloves in a frying pan and toast over low heat until aromatic, about 5 minutes. Add the toasted spices, ginger, sugar, tea or tea bags, and water to a saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer, stirring often, for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain the syrup into a glass jar and store in the refrigerator for up to a month. This spiced syrup can be used on anything from ice cream to pancakes.

