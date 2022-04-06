A Hop and a Sip

Whether it’s spring blossoms, the Passover and Easter holidays, or Earth Day celebrations, April offers many reasons to raise a glass. And with International Carrot Day falling on April 4, why not mark the occasion with this 24-Carrot Gold cocktail? It features island flavors of coconut and pineapple, with a splash of fresh-pressed carrot juice that pairs beautifully with a high-quality spiced rum to add that extra hop to your step this month.

24-Carrot Gold

Ingredients (makes 1 serving)

2 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. coconut milk

1/2 oz. chai syrup (see recipe)

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. carrot juice

1/2 oz. pineapple juice

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or highball glass filled with fresh pebble or crushed ice. You can also batch prepare this recipe for your Easter brunch and present it in a punch bowl for easy serving.

Chai Syrup

Ingredients (makes 1 cup)

8 green cardamom pods

1/2 tsp. black peppercorns

1/2 tsp. whole cloves

2 tbsp. fresh ginger, chopped

1 cup coconut sugar

2 tbsp. black tea (or 4 tea bags)

1 cup water

Crush the cardamom pods and black peppercorns. Place the cardamom, peppercorns, and cloves in a frying pan and toast over low heat until aromatic, about 5 minutes. Add the toasted spices, ginger, sugar, tea or tea bags, and water to a saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer, stirring often, for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain the syrup into a glass jar and store in the refrigerator for up to a month. This spiced syrup can be used on anything from ice cream to pancakes.