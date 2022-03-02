A Platinum Salute

Celebrate PBI’s seventieth birthday with special tribute products, packages, bites, and drinks from local businesses

La Enovesé Designs PBI necklace

Lucky Charms

Jewelry designer Kaela Genovese of La Enovesé Designs made this necklace ($875) with charms that pay homage to the PBI brand and lifestyle. The airplane, for example, represents the jet-setter life, while the bicycle is a reference to days spent exploring the island’s bike trail. 

alm Beach inspired Idalia Baudo to design the Blossom headband ($198) in honor of PBI’s platinum anniversary
Photo by Rainy Sun LLC

Crowning Achievement 

The orange blossoms that scent the air in Palm Beach inspired Idalia Baudo to design the Blossom headband ($198) in honor of PBI’s platinum anniversary. The delicate accessory, which can be worn as a headband or tiara, is encrusted with hand-set crystals on a thin, platinum-tone band.

Ervin Machado and the team at Elisabetta’s in West Palm Beach crafted the Platinum Spritz
Photo by InHouse Creative

Raise a Glass

When marking a milestone, Champagne is a must. Ervin Machado and the team at Elisabetta’s in West Palm Beach crafted the Platinum Spritz, a blend of Veuve Clicquot, Galliano liqueur, and a house-made pomegranate syrup. Savor a glass ($40) at the West Palm location throughout March. Get the recipe here

Deborah Koepper Beauty. RAINY SUN LLC
Photo by Rainy Sun LLC

Face Off

Get ready for a wonderful night out with the Palm Beach Platinum Collection by Deborah Koepper Beauty, available at Koepper’s beauty studio on the island. The collection includes the Rising Star liquid eye shadow ($35), Intergalactic eye shadow pot ($25), Palm Beach Platinum Trio eye shadow palette ($50), and gel eye liner in Mystic ($30). 

Anna Bakes Palm Beach Box. Austen Waldron
Photo by Austen Waldron

How Sweet It Is

Anna Ross of Anna Bakes composed the Palm Beach Box, a festive mélange of Floridian flavors, featuring orange passion fruit bundts, Funfetti macarons, and key lime meringue bars. The box will debut for pickup March 8 and come in full size ($40) or half size ($22). The full size will be available for preorder for the remainder of the month.

Lobster omelet at Almond

Wake-Up Call

Start your day the Palm Beach way with breakfast à la PBI. During March, Almond restaurant on Royal Poinciana Way is offering a lobster omelet finished with truffle, chives, and crème fraîche ($34).

Sweets by Milka wanted to create something totally unique for PBI’s seventieth anniversa
Photo by Rainy Sun LLC

Let Them Eat Cake

While she specializes in marshmallows, Milka Gordillo of Sweets by Milka wanted to create something totally unique for PBI’s seventieth anniversary. So, she decked out a black bean chocolate cake with our logo and edible gold, because nothing says Palm Beach quite like gold. Customize your own cake with a personalized message and more ($18-$22). 

Cecy. RAINY SUN LLC
Photo by Rainy Sun LLC

In the Bag

Palm Beach and couture go together like caviar and blinis. Complete with a PBI seventieth anniversary charm, this one-of-a-kind Cecy Grace handbag was handcrafted in the U.S. and features a platinum glazed pirarucu fish skin exterior and a lambskin interior ($4,950). The limited-edition piece is available at Cecy on Worth Avenue. 

Palm Beach Platinum Rejuvenation Package ($1,850) at Lickstein Plastic Surgery Medical Spa, Photo by Tracey Benson Photography
Photo by Tracey Benson Photography

Let It Glow

Indulge in the Palm Beach Platinum Rejuvenation Package ($1,850) at Lickstein Plastic Surgery Medical Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, available at this special price to PBI readers this month only. It includes a rejuvenation consultation, Halo hybrid fractional laser treatment, and post-Halo HydraFacial. Head home with a suite of Alastin skin care products.

