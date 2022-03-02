A Platinum Salute

Lucky Charms

Jewelry designer Kaela Genovese of La Enovesé Designs made this necklace ($875) with charms that pay homage to the PBI brand and lifestyle. The airplane, for example, represents the jet-setter life, while the bicycle is a reference to days spent exploring the island’s bike trail.

Crowning Achievement

The orange blossoms that scent the air in Palm Beach inspired Idalia Baudo to design the Blossom headband ($198) in honor of PBI’s platinum anniversary. The delicate accessory, which can be worn as a headband or tiara, is encrusted with hand-set crystals on a thin, platinum-tone band.

Raise a Glass

When marking a milestone, Champagne is a must. Ervin Machado and the team at Elisabetta’s in West Palm Beach crafted the Platinum Spritz, a blend of Veuve Clicquot, Galliano liqueur, and a house-made pomegranate syrup. Savor a glass ($40) at the West Palm location throughout March. Get the recipe here.

Face Off

Get ready for a wonderful night out with the Palm Beach Platinum Collection by Deborah Koepper Beauty, available at Koepper’s beauty studio on the island. The collection includes the Rising Star liquid eye shadow ($35), Intergalactic eye shadow pot ($25), Palm Beach Platinum Trio eye shadow palette ($50), and gel eye liner in Mystic ($30).

How Sweet It Is

Anna Ross of Anna Bakes composed the Palm Beach Box, a festive mélange of Floridian flavors, featuring orange passion fruit bundts, Funfetti macarons, and key lime meringue bars. The box will debut for pickup March 8 and come in full size ($40) or half size ($22). The full size will be available for preorder for the remainder of the month.

Wake-Up Call

Start your day the Palm Beach way with breakfast à la PBI. During March, Almond restaurant on Royal Poinciana Way is offering a lobster omelet finished with truffle, chives, and crème fraîche ($34).

Let Them Eat Cake

While she specializes in marshmallows, Milka Gordillo of Sweets by Milka wanted to create something totally unique for PBI’s seventieth anniversary. So, she decked out a black bean chocolate cake with our logo and edible gold, because nothing says Palm Beach quite like gold. Customize your own cake with a personalized message and more ($18-$22).

In the Bag

Palm Beach and couture go together like caviar and blinis. Complete with a PBI seventieth anniversary charm, this one-of-a-kind Cecy Grace handbag was handcrafted in the U.S. and features a platinum glazed pirarucu fish skin exterior and a lambskin interior ($4,950). The limited-edition piece is available at Cecy on Worth Avenue.

Let It Glow

Indulge in the Palm Beach Platinum Rejuvenation Package ($1,850) at Lickstein Plastic Surgery Medical Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, available at this special price to PBI readers this month only. It includes a rejuvenation consultation, Halo hybrid fractional laser treatment, and post-Halo HydraFacial. Head home with a suite of Alastin skin care products.