A Summer of Wellness Awaits in Delray Beach

Savor a #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer, a seasonal initiative introduced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) designed to encourage exploration, shopping, dining, and experiencing all that the city has to offer.

The #LoveDelray Feel Good Summer will spotlight Downtown Delray Beach’s vibrant wellness culture. Highlights include:

#LoveDelray Shopping Pass: A free mobile pass that allows users to earn points and gift cards while shopping at Downtown Delray retail stores throughout June.

A free mobile pass that allows users to earn points and gift cards while shopping at Downtown Delray retail stores throughout June. #LoveDelray Class Pass: Launching mid-June through the DDA’s free mobile pass platform, this digital pass will be redeemable for one free class at participating Downtown Delray fitness, yoga, and Pilates studios during July and August.

Launching mid-June through the DDA’s free mobile pass platform, this digital pass will be redeemable for one free class at participating Downtown Delray fitness, yoga, and Pilates studios during July and August. Wellness Festivals: Connect with community at the monthly Coco Market Wellness Fest, taking place June 7, July 5, and August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Connect with community at the monthly Coco Market Wellness Fest, taking place June 7, July 5, and August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farmers Markets: Shop fresh, local finds at the weekly Downtown Delray GreenMarket. Summer markets take place every Saturday through July 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop fresh, local finds at the weekly Downtown Delray GreenMarket. Summer markets take place every Saturday through July 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yoga at the Museum: Enjoy $8 yoga classes on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Cornell Art Museum. Tickets available here.

Enjoy $8 yoga classes on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Cornell Art Museum. Tickets available here. Full Moon Yoga: A free yoga flow and ecstatic dance experience under the full moon taking place June 29 and July 28, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Learn more here.

#LoveDelray’s Hottest Ladies Night : Hosted in partnership with Rothman Health Solutions, this special wellness-focused afternoon takes place August 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. inside the Vintage Gym at Old School Square. The event features a screening of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, including a special video introduction by filmmaker and author Tamsen Fadal, along with health and wellness vendors, giveaways, and opportunities for community connection.

: Hosted in partnership with Rothman Health Solutions, this special wellness-focused afternoon takes place August 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. inside the Vintage Gym at Old School Square. The event features a screening of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, including a special video introduction by filmmaker and author Tamsen Fadal, along with health and wellness vendors, giveaways, and opportunities for community connection. Art Walks: Enjoy First Friday Art Walk, held on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy First Friday Art Walk, held on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. Run with the Chief: Join Delray Beach Police Chief Darrel Hunter for a community run along Atlantic Avenue June 27 from 8 to 9 a.m.

The City of Delray Beach is also offering Free Parking Wednesdays now through August 26. On-street parking and beachside parking is not included in Free Parking Wednesdays.