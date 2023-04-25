Achiote Chicken Tacos Recipe

Achiote Chicken Tacos

Makes about 12 tacos

Ingredients

3 oz. El Chilar achiote condimentado

½ tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. dried Mexican oregano

2-3 limes, juiced

2 tbsp. white vinegar

3 tbsp. vegetable oil (divided)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. chipotle adobo sauce

1 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

3 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 bunch green onions, just greens sliced into ½-inch pieces

12 fresh corn tortillas

Cotija cheese

Hot sauce of choice

Combine achiote condimentado, cumin, and Mexican oregano in a large bowl and mash with a fork. Add lime juice, white vinegar, 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, garlic, chipotle adobo sauce, salt, and pepper to that bowl and stir to combine. Add chicken and stir to coat. Allow to marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight.

Prep a charcoal or propane grill for medium heat. Grill the chicken until cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit and slightly charred on exterior.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp. vegetable oil in a pan at medium-high heat. Add the sliced green onions and sauté for 3-5 minutes until fragrant but not wilted. Season with salt to preference.

Remove chicken from grill and allow to rest before slicing into 1-inch pieces. Heat tortillas on grill. Place chicken slices in tortillas. Top with green onions, cotija cheese, and hot sauce to taste.