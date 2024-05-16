Acquavella Galleries Unveils “Afterglow”

The works presented in “Afterglow” engage with the spectacle of light from the setting sun to the waning moon, specifically of the phenomena witnessed when the setting sun creates large arcs of white or pink sunlight in blankets of purples and blues familiar to twilight. The artists explore both the precise and radiating qualities of light in this scenario through the mediums of painting, ceramic, and sculpture.

