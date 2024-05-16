Acquavella Galleries Unveils “Afterglow”

Acquavella Galleries on Palm Beach recently debuted “Afterglow,” an exhibition of works by 11 contemporary artists, including Sarah Awad, Hayley Barker, Olaf Breuning, Josh Callaghan, Claire Colette, Mira Dancy, JPW3, Wanda Koop, Tahnee Lonsdale, Brie Ruais, and Claire Tabouret. Presented in collaboration with exhibit curators Los Angeles-based Night Gallery, the show is on view to June 28.
The works presented in “Afterglow” engage with the spectacle of light from the setting sun to the waning moon, specifically of the phenomena witnessed when the setting sun creates large arcs of white or pink sunlight in blankets of purples and blues familiar to twilight. The artists explore both the precise and radiating qualities of light in this scenario through the mediums of painting, ceramic, and sculpture.
Learn more about the artists and the exhibit at acquavellagalleries.com.
Facebook Comments