Adult Easter Basket

Cater to the gourmands in your life with an adult Easter basket full of locally made culinary finds

The Macaroner assortment

Sweet Treat

Jonathan Aviv, aka The Macaroner, is putting a high-class spin on traditional French macarons with creative flavors like carrot cake and blackberry cheesecake. Spot him on Saturdays at the West Palm Beach Green Market—the last one is slated for April 16—to grab a box of six, 12, or 18 ($14, $26, and $36, respectively).

Mini carrot bundt cake from Ganache Bakery

What’s Up, Doc?

Pastry chef Jamal Lake has earned a local following for his delicious custom cakes and pastries, available at Ganache Bakery in West Palm Beach, which he runs alongside his wife, Nishanee. Keep with the carrot theme and add a carrot cupcake or a mini carrot bundt cake ($5 each) to your basket.

Lina's Crema di Limoncello

Citrus Salut 

Lynn “Lina” Reisigl of Jupiter uses a family recipe from Italy’s Abruzzo region to craft her Lina’s crema di limoncello ($25). The versatile liquor can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a recipe. Impress family and friends by whipping up Lina’s limoncello cake for Easter dessert. 

Licorice.com

Love and Licorice 

It’s time to embrace what Europeans have known for centuries: Licorice is delicious. Visit the Licorice.com vending machine at the Delray Beach Market to select and sample a variety of licorice products ($15 per 1-lb. tube), including the fruit-forward Australian Mix, the sweet and sour Sarah’s Favorite, and Crunchies, which are bites of classic licorice in a candy shell. 

Photo courtesy of Una Pastries & Desserts

Bread and Beyond 

Easter brunch just isn’t complete without some freshly baked bread. Visit Swank Farmers Market Saturday, April 16, to pick up some divine carbs by Azra and Armin Becirevic of Una Pastries & Desserts. The couple bakes a variety of loaves using flour imported from Europe, from German white loaf to Croatian-style milk bread. Other delicacies include kifli rolls, wonderful pastries, and charcuterie like smoked beef prosciutto.  

Aureta x Marky’s Caviar

Egg-cellent

Celebrate Easter with a different kind of egg and indulge in some high-end caviar. Amici Market in Palm Beach has an array of caviar on offer, as well as all the necessary accoutrements. The Aureta x Marky’s Caviar ($350 per ounce) comprises hand-selected Osetra caviar pearls that feature creamy, buttery, nutty notes underscored by a subtle hint of the ocean.

Sarah's Slow Jam. Photo by Sandra Ransdell Photography
Photo by Sandra Ransdell Photography

That’s My Jam 

Palm Beach Gardens resident Sarah Cohen of Sarah’s Slow Jam creates seasonal jellies and jams (prices vary) the entire family will love, but adults will especially appreciate varieties such as Pinot Noir, Strawberry Port, and Spicy Raspberry, which won “Best of Show” at the South Florida Fair sweet preserves competition this year. Cohen and her jams can frequently be found at the Swank Farmers Market in Loxahatchee, held Saturdays through June.

