Adult Easter Basket

What’s Up, Doc?

Pastry chef Jamal Lake has earned a local following for his delicious custom cakes and pastries, available at Ganache Bakery in West Palm Beach, which he runs alongside his wife, Nishanee. Keep with the carrot theme and add a carrot cupcake or a mini carrot bundt cake ($5 each) to your basket.

Citrus Salut

Lynn “Lina” Reisigl of Jupiter uses a family recipe from Italy’s Abruzzo region to craft her Lina’s crema di limoncello ($25). The versatile liquor can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a recipe. Impress family and friends by whipping up Lina’s limoncello cake for Easter dessert.

Love and Licorice

It’s time to embrace what Europeans have known for centuries: Licorice is delicious. Visit the Licorice.com vending machine at the Delray Beach Market to select and sample a variety of licorice products ($15 per 1-lb. tube), including the fruit-forward Australian Mix, the sweet and sour Sarah’s Favorite, and Crunchies, which are bites of classic licorice in a candy shell.

Bread and Beyond

Easter brunch just isn’t complete without some freshly baked bread. Visit Swank Farmers Market Saturday, April 16, to pick up some divine carbs by Azra and Armin Becirevic of Una Pastries & Desserts. The couple bakes a variety of loaves using flour imported from Europe, from German white loaf to Croatian-style milk bread. Other delicacies include kifli rolls, wonderful pastries, and charcuterie like smoked beef prosciutto.

Egg-cellent

Celebrate Easter with a different kind of egg and indulge in some high-end caviar. Amici Market in Palm Beach has an array of caviar on offer, as well as all the necessary accoutrements. The Aureta x Marky’s Caviar ($350 per ounce) comprises hand-selected Osetra caviar pearls that feature creamy, buttery, nutty notes underscored by a subtle hint of the ocean.

That’s My Jam

Palm Beach Gardens resident Sarah Cohen of Sarah’s Slow Jam creates seasonal jellies and jams (prices vary) the entire family will love, but adults will especially appreciate varieties such as Pinot Noir, Strawberry Port, and Spicy Raspberry, which won “Best of Show” at the South Florida Fair sweet preserves competition this year. Cohen and her jams can frequently be found at the Swank Farmers Market in Loxahatchee, held Saturdays through June.