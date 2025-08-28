Aioli and Coolinary Collaborate to Brunch for a Good Cause

Food lovers and philanthropists alike are invited to “Brunch for a Good Cause” on September 7 at Aioli in West Palm Beach. The special four-course, family-style brunch will unite two of Palm Beach County’s most celebrated culinary couples: chef Michael and Melanie Hackman of Aioli and Pizzaioli, and chef Tim and Jennifer Lipman of Coolinary and The Parched Pig.

Held during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the brunch will raise funds for H.O.W.: Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women through early detection, prevention, research, and medical training to improve ovarian cancer outcomes.

The meal will include farm radishes with house-cultured butter and Palm Beach Sea Salt by chef Hackman; mini buttermilk biscuits and croissants with strawberry jam by chef Hackman; devilled egg rillettes by chef Lipman; latkes with smoked salmon and caviar by chef Hackman; pickled rock shrimp with roasted cabbage and romesco by chef Lipman; pork cheeks with poached eggs, grits, and salsa verde by chef Hackman; and a takeaway dessert by Aioli featuring a mini coconut cookie sandwich, chocolate babka, orange olive oil cake, and a white chocolate raspberry blondie. The chefs will pair the meal with wines donated by Tri-Vin Imports.

The brunch is priced at $250 per person, and seating is limited. Tickets are available to purchase at aioliwpb.com.