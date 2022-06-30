Alfresco Spreads with The Magical Table

Plan your menu: A baguette with slices of mozzarella cheese and heirloom tomato makes for a fancy snack that’s filling and easy to bring. Fruits are always a good idea at the beach since they’re hydrating. For a sweet finish, pack cookies and your favorite wrapper-free candy.

Bring the basics: You’ll need a strong basket that will fit all your picnic goods, plus a cooler backpack for ice, drinks, and food. Get a board that fits in your basket to assemble an aesthetically pleasing, easy-snacking spread.