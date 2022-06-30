Alfresco Spreads with The Magical Table

It’s another summer scorcher—but it’s never too hot for a breezy beach picnic, says Felicia Ramirez, owner of The Magical Table, which specializes in picnics, gatherings, proposals, micro weddings, and event styling. At right, Ramirez shares heat-friendly tips for your next picnic.
Plan your menu: A baguette with slices of mozzarella cheese and heirloom tomato makes for a fancy snack that’s filling and easy to bring. Fruits are always a good idea at the beach since they’re hydrating. For a sweet finish, pack cookies and your favorite wrapper-free candy.
Bring the basics: You’ll need a strong basket that will fit all your picnic goods, plus a cooler backpack for ice, drinks, and food. Get a board that fits in your basket to assemble an aesthetically pleasing, easy-snacking spread.
Set the scene: Layer a white top sheet, a throw, and a couple of stylish pillows.
Serve it up: To up the fancy factor, use drinking glasses and dishes at places that allow glass, and acrylic options at those that don’t.
Good thinking: Don’t forget a Bluetooth speaker, a bug-repellent lantern, and a trash bag.
For posterity: Bring an Instax or Polaroid camera to capture all the vibes.
