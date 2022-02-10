American Impressionism at The Society of the Four Arts

The Society of the Four Arts presents a sweeping survey of American Impressionism in “In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” on view from Saturday, February 12, through Saturday, April 16, in the Four Arts’ Esther B. O’Keeffe Building in Palm Beach.

“In a New Light” has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities® program and is presented in partnership with Bank of America. The exhibition features 135 works on display from 90 artists, tracing the emergence and evolution of a truly American style and providing thought-provoking historical context for American Impressionism by positioning it between the Hudson River School and the modernist trends in later pieces on view. The paintings, prints, and drawings in the exhibition represent such as George Inness, Childe Hassam, Thomas Moran, John Sloan, Ernest Lawson, Daniel Garber, and Guy Carleton Wiggins.

“We are excited at the opportunity to partner with The Society of the Four Arts to bring this incredible exhibition as part of our Arts in our Communities program that loans exhibitions at no cost to nonprofit community museums” said Fabiola Brumley, president of Bank of America Palm Beach County. “We recognize that the arts matter as both a cultural and economic driver to our local community. Palm Beach County has a tremendous arts and culture landscape, and we encourage everyone to visit and experience it.”

“In a New Light” reflects the changing mindset of America from the mid-nineteenth to early twentieth centuries. The exhibition concentrates on regional art colonies that were crucial to the American Impressionist movement, from the Northeast to the Midwest and the American West. A tranquil place for artists to share ideas and resources, these collaborative enclaves were often established in rural areas of great natural beauty, yet not far from growing urban centers. “In a New Light” explores the ways in which local artists interpreted America’s rural, maritime, and urban spaces, and portrayed daily life using the Impressionistic devices of capturing moments with brisk brushstrokes, a vibrant palette, and atmospheric effects.

“The Bank of America curators have provided great context and a visual timeline with works in the style and movements that were popular before and after Impressionism, placing it in the timeline of American art,” said Rebecca A. Dunham, The Four Arts’ head of fine arts and curator.

“Impressionism was popular at different times in these art colonies and centers,” Dunham continued. “This show highlights the distinct nature of what is Impressionism in America, an art form that was popular across the nation, but with different styles and approaches.”

Tickets are $10 (no charge for Four Arts members and children ages 14 and younger). Tickets may be purchased in advance via The Four Arts app, online, or by calling (561) 655-7226. Walk-ins are encouraged and tickets are available at the gallery’s entrance inside the O’Keeffe Building. Bank of America debit and credit card holders are eligible for free admission on March 5-6 and April 2-3.

Guided tours of the exhibition will be available Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. The tours are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are included in the price of admission.

Visitors to the exhibitions will be required to wear masks indoors at The Society of the Four Arts, regardless of age or vaccination status. Exceptions cannot be made at this time. Please check www.fourarts.org for any additional health and safety protocols or changes.