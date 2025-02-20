amfAR’s Palm Beach Gala Returns Next Month

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, will host its fourth annual Palm Beach Gala on March 15. During the event, Martha Stewart will be honored with amfAR’s Award of Inspiration, and Andrea and Steve Wynn will be presented with the Philanthropic Leadership Award. Supermodel and longtime amfAR supporter Coco Rocha will host the evening.

In addition to the award presentations, the exclusive event will feature a special performance by multiple Grammy-winner Ricky Martin, who stars in the TV series Palm Royale. The evening’s will also include a cocktail reception, seated dinner, and a live auction of contemporary art, luxury items, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Since its launch in 2022, the Palm Beach gala has rapidly become a key source of funding in support of amfAR’s mission, raising more than $12 million.

Renowned event designer Bronson van Wyck of Van Wyck & Van Wyck will spearhead the creative vision for the evening.

For tickets and table information, visit amfar.org/events.