amfAR’s Second Annual Gala Returns to Palm Beach

The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) will return to Palm Beach for its second annual fundraising gala March 11. The event will be hosted at the home of event chairs, Michele and Howard Kessler.

The exclusive event will feature a performance by award-winning singer and actress, Jane Krakowski, and a special surprise guest performance later in the evening. Actress, comedian, and author, Jane Lynch, will be the evening’s honored guest. The event will include a cocktail reception, a seated gala dinner, and a live auction of exquisite contemporary art and luxury experiences. Artworks will include George Condo’s latest piece, created exclusively for the event, and works by Gwen O’Neil, Paola Pivi, Nicole Wittenberg, and Deborah Brown, who will donate a commissioned piece for the winning bidder. Guests will also have the chance to bid on a One&Only Rwanda Resort Experience, a private dinner with Daniel Boulud, and an intimate evening with Andrea Bocelli and family.

Florida has the third-highest rate of new HIV infections in the United States., after Washington, DC, and Georgia. Nearly 130,000 people in Florida are living with HIV, including about 8,400 in Palm Beach County. Only about 70 percent of them are virally suppressed (receiving consistent care), which falls far below the government’s target of 95 percent. More than 4,700 Floridians were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2021, including 322 in Palm Beach County. amfAR has supported scientific studies at research institutions in Southern Florida since 1986, and has awarded more than 90 grants, totaling $6 million, in the region. Three grants supported community-based education projects in West Palm Beach.

“amfAR is delighted to return to Palm Beach for our second annual gala, which serves both to raise critical funds for our lifesaving research and to shine a light on the high rates of new HIV infection in Florida, which is currently third highest in the United States,” said Kevin Robert Frost, Chief Executive Officer. “We thank our gracious hosts, Michele and Howard Kessler, for their generous support of our efforts to develop a cure for HIV.”

At amfAR’s inaugural Palm Beach Gala in 2022, fashion designer and philanthropist Tommy Hilfiger was honored, and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera headlined the evening. The event raised over $5 million for AIDS research.

For tickets and more information, text (917) 340-2290 or email palmbeach@amfar.org.