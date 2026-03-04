Amy Woods Unveils the Surprises of Palm Beach in New Book

Amy Woods, Florida native and author of 100 Things to Do in Jupiter Before You Die, recently unveiled her latest book, Secret Palm Beach: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press). In the new title, Woods explores the mysteries, quirks, and surprises to be found in Palm Beach and beyond. In Secret Palm Beach, readers go on a whirlwind tour of the fascinating and fun enigmas that accentuate the tropical destination.

Readers can meet Wood at upcoming presentations and book signings this spring, including:

March 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. Presentation and book signing at Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach

Presentation and book signing at Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach March 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Book signing at Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens

Book signing at Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens March 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., and March 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. Presentation and book signing at Lantana Public Library

Presentation and book signing at Lantana Public Library April 4, from 11 a.m. to noon. Book signing at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

For more information about Woods and her new book, visit reedypress.com.