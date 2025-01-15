AR Homes-Beachland has officially broken ground on its first model home at Tesoro Club, the luxurious Vizcaya. The new floor plan features a thoughtfully designed space that seamlessly blends comfort and sophistication. AR Homes-Beachland’s customizable designs create the perfect atmosphere for both relaxation and entertainment.

Spanning an impressive 4,357 square feet, the Vizcaya is a striking 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home that blends clean lines, modern materials, and extensive glass accents. Vizcaya’s kitchen is the home’s centerpiece, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, a spacious prep area, and an open floor plan flow that encourages both casual gatherings and formal dining. Large sliding glass doors create a seamless transition for indoor-outdoor living, providing the ultimate environment for hosting, relaxing, and enjoying beautiful views. The Vizcaya offers a sophisticated, yet relaxed, living experience that caters to residents who want to entertain or just unwind with friends and family.

Every AR Homes’ model offers a unique architectural style, with expansive open concept kitchens, elegant living spaces, and beautifully designed bedrooms that prioritize both comfort and functionality. Explore these meticulously crafted residences with resort-style pools, spacious patios, and lush landscapes that create the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. With home sizes ranging from 2,000 square feet to more than 9,000 square feet, and an in-house interior design team, each home is customized to fit every individual’s lifestyle.

AR Homes-Beachland is a local, family-owned and multigenerational business, delivering a seamless, personalized experience for residents. Offering customizable floor plans and expert interior design guidance, AR Homes-Beachland brings dream homes to life through its attention to detail and craftmanship.

In 2025, AR Homes-Beachland will unveil a first-of-its-kind, virtual tour experience and a new floor plan at Tesoro Club. The groundbreaking AR Theatre Experience (ART) allows guests to explore one of AR Homes-Beachland’s luxurious model homes via a 360-degree, interactive screen. Guests will be transported into a variety of versatile floor plans, including the Atwater, Coastal Sol II, Eventide, Opal, Queensland, Tidewater, and Vizcaya. Walk virtually through each home in one convenient location to see an unparalleled view of how these beautifully crafted residences can fit different lifestyles.

To inquire about AR Homes-Beachland’s custom homes at Tesoro Club, visit tesoroclub.com or call 772-345-4000.

