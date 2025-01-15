AR Homes-Beachland has officially broken ground on its first model home at Tesoro Club, the luxurious Vizcaya. The new floor plan features a thoughtfully designed space that seamlessly blends comfort and sophistication. AR Homes-Beachland’s customizable designs create the perfect atmosphere for both relaxation and entertainment.
Spanning an impressive 4,357 square feet, the Vizcaya is a striking 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home that blends clean lines, modern materials, and extensive glass accents. Vizcaya’s kitchen is the home’s centerpiece, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, a spacious prep area, and an open floor plan flow that encourages both casual gatherings and formal dining. Large sliding glass doors create a seamless transition for indoor-outdoor living, providing the ultimate environment for hosting, relaxing, and enjoying beautiful views. The Vizcaya offers a sophisticated, yet relaxed, living experience that caters to residents who want to entertain or just unwind with friends and family.
Every AR Homes’ model offers a unique architectural style, with expansive open concept kitchens, elegant living spaces, and beautifully designed bedrooms that prioritize both comfort and functionality. Explore these meticulously crafted residences with resort-style pools, spacious patios, and lush landscapes that create the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. With home sizes ranging from 2,000 square feet to more than 9,000 square feet, and an in-house interior design team, each home is customized to fit every individual’s lifestyle.
AR Homes-Beachland is a local, family-owned and multigenerational business, delivering a seamless, personalized experience for residents. Offering customizable floor plans and expert interior design guidance, AR Homes-Beachland brings dream homes to life through its attention to detail and craftmanship.
In 2025, AR Homes-Beachland will unveil a first-of-its-kind, virtual tour experience and a new floor plan at Tesoro Club. The groundbreaking AR Theatre Experience (ART) allows guests to explore one of AR Homes-Beachland’s luxurious model homes via a 360-degree, interactive screen. Guests will be transported into a variety of versatile floor plans, including the Atwater, Coastal Sol II, Eventide, Opal, Queensland, Tidewater, and Vizcaya. Walk virtually through each home in one convenient location to see an unparalleled view of how these beautifully crafted residences can fit different lifestyles.
To inquire about AR Homes-Beachland’s custom homes at Tesoro Club, visit tesoroclub.com or call 772-345-4000.
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is the Treasure Coast’s premier gated golf club community in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Nestled just west of the tranquil waters of the St. Lucie River, Tesoro is home to an exciting array of new homes and a vibrant club lifestyle. Members enjoy two clubhouses, nine Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro is also home to a newly renovated 18-hole championship golf course, the Palmer Course, which was home to a qualifying event for The Honda Classic in 2023. Tesoro has nine neighborhoods that offer views of wooded nature preserves, private gardens, the golf course, freshwater lakes, and winding creeks. The Club has a collection of new luxury custom homes by four of the nation’s top builders, including AR Homes-Beachland, Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes, and Janssen Custom Home Builders, LLC, as well as a premier list of national homebuilders such as Toll Brothers and WCI Communities. Home prices range from $600,000 to over $4.2 million. For more information on available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd. A limited number of nonresident memberships are available. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
