Armory Art Center Hosts Holiday Arts Festival

The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach will host the seventh annual Holiday Arts Festival December 1-3.

The outdoor festival highlights handcrafted artwork from artisans across the country. Guests can browse dozens of booths for holiday shopping, view artist demonstrations, enjoy fare from local food trucks, and more.

The free, three-day festival will also include hands-on activities for all ages and give guests a chance to learn about the Armory’s classes, workshops, and more. For more information and a complete schedule, visit armoryart.org/festival.