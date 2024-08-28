Armory Art Center to Unveil Trio of Exhibitions

The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach will unveil three new exhibitions celebrating women artists, female excellence, and inclusivity. Called “Threads of Time and Imagination,” the collection of exhibitions features works by Carolina V. Garcia (also known as Apia), a conceptual multidisciplinary artist based in South Florida. The exhibitions will be on view from September 3 to October 25.

The first show is “Exaggerations of History,” featuring 101 miniature portraits of female artists from between the twelfth and twentieth centuries. No larger than a square inch, each painting was created without using magnification tools. Accompanied by an augmented reality experience, the exhibit takes visitors on an immersive journey through the lives and works of these remarkable women. By integrating traditional art forms with technology, the exhibit aims to rectify the historical omission of female artists and highlight their significant contributions to the arts.

The second show is “WATTA: Women Artists Through the Ages.” As an extension of “Exaggerations of History,” Apia created a large art installation under the name WATTA (Women Artists Through the Ages). The installation is a reflection space where visitors can feel the presence of the women featured in the series.

The third exhibition is “Hi and Hello World,” which centers on inclusion and what’s needed to achieve it. It focuses on an experience that encourages each visitor to remember a moment in life when making a new friend was as easy as going to the park.

The Armory will host an opening reception for “Threads of Time and Imagination” September 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit armoryart.org.