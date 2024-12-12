Art Around the City of Boca Raton

Whether you’re an armchair traveler or an outdoor enthusiast, the City of Boca Raton’s new interactive map of public art makes it easy to see the variety of installations throughout the city and learn about the artists behind the works. The map is the result of a recent Public Art Boca community survey showing support for more public art in the city; 80 percent of respondents said they believe public art is an important part of the quality of life in Boca Raton.

Our top picks? The various beach tunnel murals at Spanish River Park and the Police Headquarters brass eagle statue, a memorial that honors all veterans from all wars. And, through December 24, visit Wildflower Park to enjoy an interactive swing installation. Public art is a large part of Boca Raton’s centennial celebration taking place throughout 2025.