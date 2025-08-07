Art Around the World Community Day Returns

The Norton Museum of Art will host the free Art Around the World Community Day on August 16. From 11 a.m. 4 p.m., Art Around the World will be guests’ passport to a day of rediscovery, creativity, and connection for visitors of all ages.
At Art Around the World Community Day, guests can enjoy activities such as:
- Docent- and museum team-led Spotlight Tours of the collection in both English and Spanish.
- Creating fun one-of-a-kind artworks with the Norton’s teaching artists in classrooms.
- An immersive gesture drawing session with a teaching artist and live model, designed for those with prior drawing experience. Space is limited and online registration is required.
- Live music and storytelling.
In the Ruth and Carl Shapiro Great Hall, a guitarist and harpist will perform in the afternoon. Children can settle in for a storytelling session and visitors of all ages can step behind the scenes at the Norton through the eyes of a longtime insider who’s been part of the Museum since 1978.
For a full Art Around the World Community Day schedule and to check out the museum’s additional summer programming, visit norton.org.
