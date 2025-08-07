Art Around the World Community Day Returns

The Norton Museum of Art will host the free Art Around the World Community Day on August 16. From 11 a.m. 4 p.m., Art Around the World will be guests’ passport to a day of rediscovery, creativity, and connection for visitors of all ages.

At Art Around the World Community Day, guests can enjoy activities such as:

Docent- and museum team-led Spotlight Tours of the collection in both English and Spanish.

Creating fun one-of-a-kind artworks with the Norton’s teaching artists in classrooms.

An immersive gesture drawing session with a teaching artist and live model, designed for those with prior drawing experience. Space is limited and online registration is required.

Live music and storytelling.

In the Ruth and Carl Shapiro Great Hall, a guitarist and harpist will perform in the afternoon. Children can settle in for a storytelling session and visitors of all ages can step behind the scenes at the Norton through the eyes of a longtime insider who’s been part of the Museum since 1978.

For a full Art Around the World Community Day schedule and to check out the museum’s additional summer programming, visit norton.org.