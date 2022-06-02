Art Explosion at Rosenbaum Contemporary

Summer’s here and the gallery space at Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton will heat up with selections inspired by the season in “Summer Edition 2022.” The showcase of summer-themed editioned works reflects the vibrancy and renewing energy of the solstice, represented by dazzling colors and evocative scenes of summers past.

Visitors will dive into Slim Aarons’ Nice Pool and be transfixed by Alexander Calder’s L’Etoile and Damien Hirst’s Norleucine. Alex Katz’s Bicycle Rider and Larry Rivers’ Bronx Zoo will awaken deep nostalgia within, while Niki de Saint Phalle’s Baigneurs ou Danseuse (Bathers or Dancers) will enchant viewers. The exhibition, on display through September 3, is free and open to the public.