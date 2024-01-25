Artistic Adventure at The Society of the Four Arts

Like many East Hampton locals, the cultural hub of the East End, Guild Hall, will take a South Florida sabbatical this season. The Society of the Four Arts on Palm Beach will host “Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts,” a traveling exhibition of 72 works by 59 famed twentieth- and twenty-first-century artists, in its Esther B. O’Keeffe Gallery February 10 to April 28.

Founded in 1931 by Four Arts co-founder Mary Woodhouse, Guild Hall is regarded as one of the country’s first multidisciplinary artistic centers, boasting an art museum, a theater, and an arts education program. While Guild Hall undergoes renovations, Palm Beachers can tour a selection of works from its collection, including pieces by George Bellows, Lynda Benglis, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Chuck Close, Willem de Kooning, Jane Freilicher, Jasper Johns, Thomas Moran, Jackson Pollock, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, and more. A free exhibition lecture by former Guild Hall Museum curator Helen A. Harrison will take place in the Four Arts’ Gubelmann Auditorium February 16.