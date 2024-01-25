Artistic Adventure at The Society of the Four Arts

Works of art from Guild Hall in East Hampton will be on view at The Society of the Four Arts on Palm Beach beginning February 10. Photo by Peter Aaron and Jessica Dalene with rendering elements by Peter Pennoyer Architects

Like many East Hampton locals, the cultural hub of the East End, Guild Hall, will take a South Florida sabbatical this season. The Society of the Four Arts on Palm Beach will host “Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts,” a traveling exhibition of 72 works by 59 famed twentieth- and twenty-first-century artists, in its Esther B. O’Keeffe Gallery February 10 to April 28.

Approaching Storm, East Hampton by Thomas Moran. Purchase through the Guild Hall Art Acquisition Fund
Approaching Storm, East Hampton by Thomas Moran. Purchase through the Guild Hall Art Acquisition Fund

Founded in 1931 by Four Arts co-founder Mary Woodhouse, Guild Hall is regarded as one of the country’s first multidisciplinary artistic centers, boasting an art museum, a theater, and an arts education program. While Guild Hall undergoes renovations, Palm Beachers can tour a selection of works from its collection, including pieces by George Bellows, Lynda Benglis, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Chuck Close, Willem de Kooning, Jane Freilicher, Jasper Johns, Thomas Moran, Jackson Pollock, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, and more. A free exhibition lecture by former Guild Hall Museum curator Helen A. Harrison will take place in the Four Arts’ Gubelmann Auditorium February 16.

