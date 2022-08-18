Arts Garage Launches Fall Education Series

Arts Garage in Delray Beach will host six arts education classes for locals of all ages this season, beginning on August 29. Read on to learn more about the culture hub’s upcoming offerings:

Triple Threat: Musical Theatre Workshop, August 29 to November 14

Ideal for students ages 13 to 17 who enjoy performing on stage, this class will develop techniques and build students’ confidence in acting, singing, and dancing. Students will learn how to act out a song, create and perform original choreography, and improve vocal production. The class will feature pieces from classic and contemporary Broadway shows, and culminates in a final performance for friends and family.

The class will be led by Julius Wynn, Jr. Wynn teaches English at Atlantic Community High School and is the choir director at Payne Chapel AME in West Palm Beach. He is a classically trained vocalist with extensive experience performing gospel, rhythm and blues, jazz, pop, and musical theater, and believes that music and theater are truly what bring the world together.

The class will be held on Mondays, from 5:45 to 7 p.m., with the exceptions of September 5 and 26. Registration is $360.

Future Photographers, August 30 to November 15

This course builds basic photography skills for students ages 13 to 17. With digital cameras, 360 cameras, and camera phones, students will explore lighting techniques, composition, photo editing and retouching, and various styles of photography, such as portraits, landscape, still life, and strobe light. Detailed demonstrations, hands-on exercises, and constructive critiques will assist in developing the necessary skills.

The class will be led by Victor Milt. Milt opened his own portrait studio at 19 and, by 21, had moved to New York City, where he worked for many of the top fashion magazines of the time. Milt’s career took him into television commercial production, where he directed iconic commercials for the Air Force, Time/Warner, Burger King, McDonalds, Colgate, Schweppes, and more. His “Juan Valdez” is an American icon.

The class will be held on Tuesdays, from 4:45 to 6 p.m., with the exception of November 8. Students are encouraged to bring their own cameras. Registration is $480.

Step in Time: Beginning Tap Dance for Adults, August 30 to November 15

Beginners and those with dance experience are all welcome to this class, designed to improve rhythm and musicality and introduce basic tap technique. Classes include warm-ups, across the floor progressions, and choreography for a short tap routine. Students will train both their body and musical ear as new steps are introduced each week. Students are asked to dress in comfortable clothing that allows for movement. Tap shoes are recommended, but a flat-soled sneaker are a fine substitute.

The class will be led by Libby Garno, who began her dance training at Encore Dance Studio in Adrian, Michigan. She studied ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, contemporary, and hip hop and was a member of the Elite Competition Team for more than 10 years. In 2014, she joined the staff of Dance Theatre Studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she taught both youth and adults for seven years in ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, and musical theatre.

The class will be held on Tuesdays, from 6 to 7 p.m., with the exception of October 25. Registration is $300.

Rhythm Nation: Intermediate Tap Dance for Adults, August 30 to November 15

This class is geared toward dancers with at least one full year of tap experience, and will further develop rhythm and musicality and expand on more complex tap techniques. Classes include warm-ups, across the floor progressions, and choreography for a full tap routine. Please reach out to instructor Libby Garno if unsure of level placement at libby@artsgarage.org. Tap shoes are required at the intermediate level.

The class will be held on Tuesdays, from 7 to 8 p.m., with the exception of October 25. Registration is $300.

Acting for Adults: Advanced Workshop, August 30 through November 15

The focus of this intermediate to advanced class will be scene work and character development, with the goal of using learned tools to make informed creative choices in a scene, while creating believable characters and relationships. Each student will need to have had some prior acting experience. Participants will work together to create a positive environment full of encouragement and constructive criticism. Students will all need some type of previous acting experience in class, stage performance, film, or television.

The class will be led by Michelle Diaz, who recently returned to South Florida after 18 years in New York and California where she studied, taught, and worked in theatre and television. She holds a BFA from New World School of the Arts in Miami, her hometown, before moving to New York City where she worked with renowned experimental playwright and director Richard Foreman. While in Los Angeles, Diaz acted in commercials and television, including Sons of Anarchy and How I Met Your Mother. She also had the opportunity to perform Palestine, New Mexico (Dir. Lisa Peterson) at the Mark Taper Forum with Culture Clash. Other favorite roles include Varya in The Cherry Orchard, Paulinka in A Bright Room Called Day (Dir. Stuart Meltzer), and Florella in Labyrinth of Desire (Dir. Jerry Ruiz). A member of SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity Association, she’s now working as Artistic Director of Theater at Arts Garage.

The class will be held on Tuesdays, from 12 to 2 p.m. Registration is $360.

Jazz and Java: The Last 45 Years “Big Bands, Arrangers & Vocalists,” October 10 to November 14

The six-week session of Jazz and Java will include listening, viewing, and discussing the big bands, arrangers, and vocalists of the past 45 years. Class focuses will include the later works of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Don Ellis, Gil Evans, Maria Schneider, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Bob Mintzer, Maynard Ferguson, John Beasley, Orrin Evans, JALC, and others. Vocalists of the past 45 years will include Sarah Vaughan, Carmen McRae, and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as rising new performers such as Samara Joy, Camille Thurman, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Cyrille Aimee, and others.

The class will be taught by Dick Lowenthal, a noted jazz historian, performer, conductor, and educator for more than 50 years. He founded and chaired the Jazz Program at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music and conducted the award-winning Jazz Orchestra. He recently retired from New Jersey City University, where he started, chaired, and taught in the Jazz Department. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Arts Garage, a donor to the Band of Angels, and established the highly successful Jazz and Java Adult Education Series that has been in existence for the past four years.

The class will be held on Mondays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is $120.