At Home Adventure: What is Old is New

As the streets of Palm Beach quiet for the summer, old-world European-style splendor is still in full swing at The Brazilian Court Hotel. The fountain burbles in the lush courtyard, friends toast to summer days over drinks at Café Boulud, and the keen-eared can hear the waves crash on the beach.

Despite its status as a refined mainstay of the island, there is much to explore at the 98-year-old boutique property, which was treated to an interior redux in late 2023. Guest suites and the inviting lobby spaces now sing with rich green and saffron hues, dark woods, bespoke palm murals, and sumptuous fabrics selected by Lauren Hastings of Leslie Schlesinger Interiors. In harmony, the elements evoke a refreshed Mediterranean elegance that has stood the test of time.

Those who know Palm Beach understand that it has a style all its own. This year, The Brazilian Court also unveiled Casa by Brazilian Court, a luxury retail experience that boasts capsule collections curated by Courtney Schlesinger with Karen Murray, owner of Fivestory Palm Beach. Before even stepping foot out of the hotel, guests can shop designers (think: Etro, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Ganni, and Prabal Gurung) and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces to outfit their perfectly Palm Beach stay.

Locals and travelers alike are well acquainted with the splendors of Palm Beach by land, but how about by boat? Earlier this year, The Brazilian Court unveiled the latest in its fleet of upscale offerings: the BC One, a 44-foot Brunello Acampora–designed Italian Solaris power yacht. At the sleek vessel’s helm sits Captain Kyle Metzler, whose more than 21 years of experience become immediately apparent through his expert piloting and easy hospitality.

During a complimentary two-hour excursion, hotel guests can savor curated delights from Café Boulud and serious sunshine while lounging and taking in breathtaking views from the Intracoastal. Somehow, Palm Beach’s staggering waterfront real estate and the flora and fauna of Florida’s waters (keep your eyes peeled for manatees, stingrays, and more) are even more special from this vantage point.

Following an afternoon sojourn aboard the BC One, guests embodying the “stay” in staycation can snag a coveted reservation at Café Boulud for a candlelit dinner of seasonal dishes, from raw bar shareables to mains of roasted duck breast, chef Daniel Boulud’s bass en paupiette, and homemade radiatori pasta, before chatting the evening away in the lavish cocktail lounge.

A quintessential summer stay at a quintessentially Palm Beach icon.