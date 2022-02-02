Babies Go Red at Jupiter Medical Center

Newborn babies will “go red” for American Heart Month this February with the help of red knitted booties collected by the American Heart Association. Babies born at the Florence A. De George Children’s & Women’s Services obstetrics unit at Jupiter Medical Center will receive red knitted booties—many of them knitted by area volunteers—as part of the American Heart Association’s Babies Go Red program. The program raises awareness for both heart disease—the number one cause of death in the United States—and for congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect among newborns in the country.

Babies Go Red helps celebrate the birth of new babies and kick off a life of heart health with style.

“These booties are adorable, but more importantly they’re a visual way to start a conversation about lifelong heart health,” said Dr. Amit Rastogi, CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. “We share a passion for cardiovascular health with the American Heart Association and want to help people lead their healthiest lives starting as early as possible.”

This is the fifth year that the American Heart Association Palm Beach County has done the Babies Go Red campaign with Jupiter Medical Center.

American Heart Month is an annual celebration in February that began in 1963 to encourage Americans to join the battle against heart disease. A presidential proclamation pays tribute each year to researchers, physicians, public health professionals and volunteers for their tireless efforts in preventing, treating and researching heart disease. Jupiter Medical Center has returned this year as the Palm Beach County Heart Ball Legacy Sponsor.