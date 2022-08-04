Back-to-School Shopping at The Gardens University

Calling all college students! The Gardens Mall will help ingoing and current college students outfit themselves for the upcoming semester at The Gardens University. On August 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., college students will receive four $10 vouchers to shop at their favorite stores. Registration via Eventbrite is required to participate.

Head to the mall’s The Gardens University for a shopper’s tailgate party complete with photo ops, a root beer float station from Shake Shack, ice cream from Häagen-Dazs, oversized lawn games from Jupiter Bounce, and more. Participating retailers include American Eagle, Banana Republic, Fabletics, Journeys, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, and Vineyard Vines.

Students must register for the back-to-school event online and bring their ticket and college ID or acceptance letter to The Gardens Mall. They will pick up their vouchers at the Information Desk between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then shop from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 35 participating retailers.

Students must be present to receive their vouchers, and provide the email address used at registration. Registration includes four $10 vouchers per person, and the event is limited to the first 2,000 students who register.