Backyard Bounty with Urban Abundance

Jack Sandquist, who goes by “Farmer Jack,” wants to erase the excuses people give for not having a home garden. “It is not as difficult as people think to grow food in South Florida,” he says. “I think this is a story we tell ourselves and we just don’t know where to start.”

His company, Urban Abundance, helps locals in Palm Beach, Martin, and Broward counties create beautiful, functional, edible landscapes. The turnkey service includes a menu of options that is easy to order from. For the garden beds, simply select one of four sizes of in-ground boxes or two raised beds. The price includes cedar frame installation; soil; your choice of edible veggies, greens, and herbs; fertilizer; and an automatic irrigation system. Still worried about your green thumb limitations? UA offers an all-inclusive maintenance program to ensure you have proper irrigation, soil health, and ongoing education for successful growing.

Ready to get serious? Check out UA’s Master Class February 12-13 for a deep-dive demonstration on growing food at home. Click here to register. Urban Abundance is hosting a plant sale on December 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, showcasing vegetable plants, fruit trees, support plants, succulents, flowers, herbs, and more. Click here for more information.