Ballet Palm Beach Kicks Off New Season

Ballet Palm Beach will kick off its 2023-2024 season with the opening production of Don Quixote at Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. The season-opening performances will take place on October 28, at 2 and 7 p.m., and October 29, at 1 and 5 p.m.

Embark on a quest with Don Quixote and his faithful squire, Sancho, as they journey through the Spanish countryside in pursuit of chivalry. Exquisite dance and swashbuckling adventure await as the duo battles imaginary giants, saves damsels in distress, and searches for Quixote’s true love.

Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased at kravis.org or by calling the box office at (561) 832-7469.