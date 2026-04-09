Ballet Palm Beach Stages ‘Carmen and Other Works’

Ballet Palm Beach will present Carmen and Other Works at the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center April 10-11. The intimate evening includes limited cabaret seating and the world premiere of Shizu Yasuda’s Sanctus.

The fiery drama of Prosper Mérimée’s Carmen is reimagined in Ballet Palm Beach’s darkly beautiful ballet. Sensual and spirited, Carmen attracts the eye of Don José who is plunged into an abyss of jealousy and rage. Since its opening in 1949, audiences have been captivated by Carmen’s striking mixture of classical ballet and Spanish-style dance, set to Bizet’s iconic opera.

Following Carmen, Ballet Palm Beach will present the world premiere of Shizu Yasuda’s Sanctus. Featuring music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Caldara, and Gregorian chant, this original work is a moving prayer for hope and restoration revealed through the power of ballet.

The Ballet Palm Beach season will continue May 16 with its breathtaking mainstage performance of Giselle.

Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased online at kravis.org or by calling the box office at 561-832-7469.