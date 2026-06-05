Ballet Palm Beach to Host Summer Soiree

Ballet Palm Beach will welcome dance lovers for an exclusive evening of cocktails, light bites, and beautiful ballet during the Summer Soiree June 18-19. The event will take place at the Ballet Palm Beach Studio in Palm Beach Gardens.

Guests will enjoy an up-close and personal performance of selected works and be the first to discover Ballet Palm Beach’s thrilling, 25th anniversary season line up before meeting and mingling with the professional company dancers.

Tickets are $100 per person and $50 for Ballet Palm Beach alumni (Thursday night only). To purchase, visit balletpalmbeach.org or by call 561-490-8266.