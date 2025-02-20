Ballet Palm Beach to Stage ‘The Great Gatsby’

Ballet Palm Beach will bring F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby to the Rinker Playhouse stage at Kravis Center in West Palm Beach February 28 to March 2.

Join Daisy Buchanan, Jay Gatsby, and Nick Carraway on a trip through the roaring 20s where everything dazzles like diamonds, but ominous secrets shimmer beneath the surface. The poignant story of love, loss, and the price of success is captured in glamourous style through extravagant dance and original choreography.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on February 28; 2 and 7 p.m. on March 1; and 1 and 5 p.m. on March 2.

Tickets are $49 and are available at kravis.org or by calling the box office at 561-832-7469.