Ballet Palm Beach to Stage ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Ballet Palm Beach’s The Sleeping Beauty will grace the stage at Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center West Palm Beach April 17-19.

Ballet Palm Beach concludes its season of professional productions with its original take on Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty. Following the classic tale of Princess Aurora, who is doomed to slumber for many years unless a prince’s kiss breaks the spell. Witness the prince’s fight to save the slumbering princess and break the malevolent Fairy Carabosse’s spell.

Performances will take place April 17 at 7 p.m.; April 18 at 2 and 7 p.m., and April 19 at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $49 and are available at kravis.org or by calling the box office at 561-832-746.