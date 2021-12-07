Ballet Under the Stars with Paris Ballet and Dance

Paris Ballet and Dance will bring the magic of The Nutcracker to the Riviera Beach Marina’s fourth annual Winter Wonderland at the Marina. The Jupiter-based dance company will present two free family-friendly community performances starting at 6 p.m. on December 11 and 18, at Bicentennial Park at the Marina.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score, the outdoor production will feature thrilling choreography by the school’s founder and director Jean-Hugues Feray (a former principal dancer with Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille), and showcase the talents of dozens of young dancers, from ages 3 to 18. The production is a condensed version of the full-length performances presented by the company at the Eissey Campus Theatre in Palm Beach Gardens in November.

“We are ecstatic to give back to our community and brighten the holiday season with our outdoor dance performances of The Nutcracker,” Feray said. “It’s an honor to be chosen to perform at the Riviera Beach Marina’s fourth annual Winter Wonderland at the Marina.”

Presented by the City of Riviera Beach and the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the Winter Wonderland festival kicked off December 3-4, and will continue December 11 and 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Village. The festival will feature holiday lights, snow, free photos with Santa, train rides for kids, and live nightly entertainment. A nine-hole miniature golf course and holiday ice skating rink are available for $5 per person.

For free tickets and more information, click here.