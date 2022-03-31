Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction is Back

Barrett-Jackson will return April 7-9 for its Palm Beach Auction at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. True to its reputation, this year’s Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction will be the East Coast epicenter of the collector car community, creating the ultimate automotive lifestyle event with a docket of coveted collectible vehicles, including a select number of consignments from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection such as a matching-numbers 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro.

“We are excited to return to Palm Beach this year and look forward to another exceptional docket featuring vehicles from a number of renowned collectors, including Mark Pieloch and a selection of vehicles from his American Muscle Car Museum,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We kicked off the year with our most successful auction in history [in Scottsdale], breaking more than 190 world auction records and seeing the highest average price for collectible vehicles in our 50-year history. We’re bringing that high-octane excitement from Scottsdale to the Sunshine State as we ride the wave of this momentum.”

Listed in the Yenko registry, the 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro offered at No Reserve from the American Muscle Car Museum Collection is powered by its 427/450hp engine and is backed by an M21 4-speed manual transmission. Numbered YS8013, this premier muscle car received a professional rotisserie restoration and is heavily documented including the original Yenko new car invoice, the original bill of sale, shipping records, dealer worksheet, registration, Protect-O-Plate and titles, sales documents, dealer notifications and a certificate of authenticity from Jerry MacNeish. It has been featured in numerous automotive publications, is a Concours d’ Elegance of America award winner and was once owned by legendary professional wrestler Bill Goldberg.

Also selling with No Reserve is a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible finished in Gypsy Red with a beige interior. It is powered by its matching-numbers 265ci V8 engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission with overdrive. Featuring 35 factory options, it includes a Continental Kit, wire wheel covers, power steering, power seat, power brakes, power windows, and signal-seeking Wonderbar radio.