Battle of the Bands Returns to Boca Raton

The City of Boca Raton’s third annual Annual Battle of the Bands Competition will heat things up on August 4, at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Finalists in both the “Over 20 Years Old” and “Under 20 Years Old” categories will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prizes.

Finalists in the “Over 20” category include Atomic Pleasures, AWALL, HADEE, and The Fallen Kiwi. “Under 20” finalists include Ava Violet, DNA, Midnight3, Ripped Jorts, and Seda Sol. Concertgoers will also have a chance to vote for the fan favorite.

While enjoying the local music scene, guests can also support teen entrepreneurs at the Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace, featuring up-and-coming businesses. Shop handmade crochet toys and goods by Sevgi’s Handmade, Art by Em Polido, handmade origami jewelry by Jewligame, and freshly baked pastries and sweets by Bakes By Kaden.

Learn more about the concert here.