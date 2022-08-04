Battle of the Bands Returns

The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series concludes August 12, with the Second Annual Battle of the Bands Competition at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, kicking off at 7 p.m. Musicians ranging from a 13-year-old vocalist to a 64-year-old guitarist will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize in each category. The event is free and open to the public.

Finalists in the “Over 20” category include The Honey Project, Audio Crisis, Crush Company, and Stumble Steady. “Under 20” finalists include Maximum Friction, Harmonious Rage, and School of Rock Boca Raton Houseband. Concertgoers will also have a chance to vote for a “Fan Favorite.”

“We are amazed by the range and talent displayed by all of those who entered this second annual competition, as well as by the young entrepreneurs participating in the Teen Marketplace,” said Amy DiNorscio, amphitheater and community events manager for the City of Boca Raton.

While enjoying the local music scene, guests can support young entrepreneurs at the Teen Marketplace from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring up-and-coming businesses including KSM Organic Candles; Audrey’s Awesome Planters; Intuitive Designs Co.; Sophie-sticated Stitches; and Music Buddies, a service where high school students provide free music lessons and equipment for foster children.