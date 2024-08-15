Battle of the Beaches Cocktail Showdown Kicks Off

Calling all cocktail aficionados, hospitality professionals, and Palm Beach locals! The Butcher & The Bar, Driftwood, and Sweetwater will partner to present the Battle of the Beaches Cocktail Showdown, a six-event interactive cocktail contest showcasing the area’s best bartending talent. These events are free and open to the public.

The series kicks off at the Draw Party at Driftwood August 19. Competitors will be judged by a panel of four, including three local hospitality and media personalities, as well as and one randomly selected audience member. They will be evaluated on their mixology mastery of presentation, taste, creativity, and more.

This year’s competitors include Robert Bell of Crazy Uncle Mike’s; Randhu Castillo of Driftwood; Daniela Villasana of Park Tavern; Myles Robinson of Penelope; Aiden Turner of Radcliffe’s; Maizie Betz of Ravish Off Ocean; Matthew Swig of The Butcher & The Bar; and Ayn Koder of Warren Delray.

Following the Draw Party, the series of events includes three preliminary competitions at The Butcher & The Bar (September 9 and October 14) and Sweetwater (September 30); a final showdown at Sweetwater (November 11); and a post-series party at Driftwood (November 25).

Guests will enjoy DJ sets and complimentary spirit tastings at each celebration. Light food menus and a full bars will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit instagram.com/battleofthebeachesshowdown.