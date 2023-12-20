Beetlejuice Comes to the Kravis

“Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!” Things will take a turn for the ghostly when Beetlejuice the Musical is summoned to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 19-24.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film of the same name, the musical follows the recently deceased duo of Barbara and Adam, who call upon the title character (three times, of course) to help them haunt the inhabitants of their former home, including peculiar teenager Lydia Deetz. Beetlejuice’s song-filled visit from the Netherworld is uproarious, touching, and full of surprises. Tickets start at $44.