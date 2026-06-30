Black-Tie Ball

2025-2026 PartiesBlack-Tie BallBy Site Staff - June 30, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Lee Ann and Jeff Alderton Sal and Kim Tiano Timothy and Jayne Donahue Shanel and Stephanie Bhagwandin, John Stanfield Robert Stilley and Mary Lynn Magar, Jillian and Adam Hasner Steven Seeley, David and Maura DeGrande, Wendy and Zack Buice Debbie Duncan, Thomas Quick, Amit Rastogi Suzanne Niedland Kelly Brodner, Anca Linca, Nika Ciarfella Ava Roosevelt, Janna Ronert, Allison and Brad Saft Linda and John PurdyWho: Jupiter Medical CenterWhat: Forty-Ninth Annual Black-Tie BallWhere: The Breakers, Palm BeachPhotos by Tracey BensonFacebook Comments
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