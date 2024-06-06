Blast Off at the Kravis Center

In a year marked by incredible cosmic happenings, we hardly want the astronomical awe to end. To continue the fun, “Space Explorers: The Infinite” landed at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach June 4. On view to September 2, this immersive exhibition (presented by Infinity Experiences, Felix & Paul Studios, and PHI Studio) will take over the Gimelstob Ballroom and offer a 360-degree experience.

Guests ages 8 and older can explore a replica of the International Space Station and float in space—complete with breathtaking views of Earth—with help from Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets.