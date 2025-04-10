Bluegrass in the Pavilion Returns to Flagler Museum

Flagler Museum in Palm Beach will set the scene for the annual Bluegrass in the Pavilion concert on April 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. The Kody Norris Show will return for their second appearance at Bluegrass in the Pavilion, and Authentic Unlimited will make their debut.

The Kody Norris Show is comprised of frontman Kody Norris, Josiah Tyree, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, and Charlie Lowman. The band is beloved for their retro look, dynamic instrumentation, and thought-provoking lyrics, all of which can be experienced in their new album Rhinestone Revival.

Authentic Unlimited is a bluegrass/gospel group featuring Jerry Cole on bass and vocals; Stephen Burwell on fiddle; and Eli Johnston on banjo and vocals. They are joined by mandolin players Jesse Brock and vocalist John Meador.

Tickets are $45 and are available by visiting flaglermuseum.us/programs/bluegrass-in-the-pavilion or by calling 561-655-2833, ext. 10.