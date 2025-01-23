Boca Raton Museum of Art Festival Returns Next Week

The Boca Raton Museum of Art will host the Thirty-Eighth Annual Boca Raton Museum of Art Festival February 1-2 at Mizner Park. More than 170 artists from across the globe will showcase their works in a range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, and mixed media. The pieces will be available for purchase.

Take part in family activities, create take-home masterpieces in interactive art-making sessions, and explore the museum’s acclaimed exhibition “Splendor and Passion: Baroque Spain and Its Empire.”

Children ages 5-13 will have the opportunity to to start art collections of their own. For a $20 donation, children can choose their first piece of original artwork from an art festival artist. This initiative supports art education, and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

During the festival weekend, visitors will enjoy half-off on museum admission for adults and seniors. Admission to the Boca Raton Museum of Art is always free for members, students, and children.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art Festival is free and open to the public. For more information, visit bocamuseumartfestival.com.